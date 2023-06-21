Avalanche have two more Hall of Fame inductees

If the legacy of Pierre Lacroix wasn’t already cemented in history, it most certainly is now.

Lacroix was one of two Colorado Avalanche inductees to enter the hockey hall of fame Wednesday afternoon. The other would be another Pierre, Pierre Turgeon to be exact.

Announcing Class of 2023 Builder Inductee Pierre Lacroix, honoured posthumously.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2pThHcfNgf — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Pierre Turgeon.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/ILjBwON57m — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

Turgeon finished his long, storied career in an Avs uniform from 2005 to 2007 playing in 79 games over the two-year stretch. He would record 20 goals and 33 assists in the Mile High City. Not bad for a guy drafted way back in 1987 by the Buffalo Sabres.

He would play a storied career for six different teams, totaling 515 goals and 812 assists in his 20-year career. He missed out on hoisting the Stanley Cup but did walk away with the Lady Byng Trophy in 1993 with the New York Islanders. Most of his incredible accomplishments came with other teams, but he did finish out an amazing career in a decent fashion in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Lacroix is the name most Avs fans will recognize on this ballot. He joins the Hall of Fame as a builder, being credited with the founding of the Avalanche and their move to Colorado. He led the organization to two Stanley Cups in 1996 and 2001.

As the original GM until 2006 and then president until 2013, he brought on players like Patrick Roy, Rob Blake, and Ray Bourque. He instrumented many division championships and illustrious playoff success.

Lacroix was an original Av and always will be remembered for one, even after his death in 2020 due to COVID-19. His legacy and story will be remembered forever by fans, his family, and his plaque in Toronto.

Congratulations to both Pierre’s and the rest of the Class of 2023!