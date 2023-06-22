Erik Johnson won’t come back to Avs

The Condor is coming in for landing, maybe for good.

Current Colorado Avalanche defender Erik Johnson sounds likely he won’t return to play in Denver. The 35-year-old has been an Avs player since 2011, ending a long 12-year stint in the Mile High City as first reported by Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

Hearing Colorado likely won’t re-sign Erik Johnson.



The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 22, 2023

Johnson has had a phenomenal career as an Avalanche player, ending his stint with 717 games under his belt, with 68 goals and 178 assists. He also played a great defensive role up and down the lineup throughout his time with an average of 20 minutes of game time a night.

Erik Johnson will finish his stint with the Avs with 717 games played (7th in franchise history), 68 goals (t-39th), 178 assists (22nd), for 246 points (t-24th) #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VU95ZwmuDh — Avs Stats (@avsstats) June 22, 2023

While he has slowed and struggled the last couple of seasons through injury and father time catching up, he still goes out with a Stanley Cup with his name on it with the 2022 squad. No one will ever be able to take away this moment from him either.

It is unknown at the moment if he will test free agency or hang up the skates. A more in-depth piece on his departure and what it will mean for the path the Avs take this offseason will come later. What do you think of the move? Let us know in the comments below!