Erik Johnson won’t come back to Avs

The longest-tenured Avalanche player is moving on.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Six Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The Condor is coming in for landing, maybe for good.

Current Colorado Avalanche defender Erik Johnson sounds likely he won’t return to play in Denver. The 35-year-old has been an Avs player since 2011, ending a long 12-year stint in the Mile High City as first reported by Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

Johnson has had a phenomenal career as an Avalanche player, ending his stint with 717 games under his belt, with 68 goals and 178 assists. He also played a great defensive role up and down the lineup throughout his time with an average of 20 minutes of game time a night.

While he has slowed and struggled the last couple of seasons through injury and father time catching up, he still goes out with a Stanley Cup with his name on it with the 2022 squad. No one will ever be able to take away this moment from him either.

It is unknown at the moment if he will test free agency or hang up the skates. A more in-depth piece on his departure and what it will mean for the path the Avs take this offseason will come later. What do you think of the move? Let us know in the comments below!

