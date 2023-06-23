Avalanche 2023 preseason schedule revealed

The 2023-24 season Colorado Avalanche hockey is just around the corner with the release of the first bit of evidence of its upcoming arrival. Preseason officially kicks off on Sunday, September 24th against rival Minnesota Wild. As always no television or streaming options are known at this time other than all games will be broadcast on Altitude radio.

See you in September, Avs Faithful.#GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 23, 2023

The six-game preseason slate looks very similar to last year’s set-up facing the same three opponents for the sixth consecutive year. What is different is no concluding home game so the full roster will have to travel to Vegas. Also, the split squad experiment from a year ago was removed for good reason. A Sunday start to the competitive portion of the season’s preparation could mean another Thursday start to training camp as is generally the case.

This release means that the regular season schedule reveal should be on the horizon. With such a compact preseason run of six games over 12 days likely means that there will be another week long break before the regular season kicks of around the middle of the following week. All will be revealed soon enough, though.