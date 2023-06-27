Alex Newhook traded to Montreal Canadiens

Chris MacFarland is keeping the phone lines busy.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens had struck a deal. It sees forward Alex Newhook to the Canadiens while the Avs get two picks from this year's draft. These include the 31st overall pick in the first round and the 37th overall pick in the second round. They also get defender Gianni Fairbrother in the move. It was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and then confirmed by the Montreal Canadiens.

Colorado trades Alex Newhook to Montreal for a first and a second round pick — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2023

Les Canadiens acquièrent les droits de l'attaquant Alex Newhook de l'Avalanche du Colorado en échange des 31e (obtenu de la Floride) et 37e choix au total de Montréal en 2023 et du défenseur Gianni Fairbrother.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/pNQya4D7MJ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2023

The move sees Newhook leave the Avalanche organization after just three years on the docket and was an RFA. He departs with 159 games played, 27 goals, 39 assists, and a Stanley Cup to his name. He will go to the Canadiens and get more ice time in a young and up-and-coming team a few years down the line.

In 27 playoff games, he only recorded one goal and six assists, something the Avs struggled with, especially in the 2023 playoffs. They looked at him for depth but he couldn’t provide.

The return for Newhook is solid with two picks and Fairbrother, who is a young defender still waiting to make his NHL debut. In 28 games with the Laval Rocket, he has one goal and seven assists. He’s described as a strong skater with good mobility but still needs plenty of development to break into the league.

Acquiring the 31st and 37th picks in this draft gives the Avs more chances to rebuild their prospect pool. Three picks in the first two rounds will certainly help their case in a deep draft. While they won’t get a straight star that can slot right into the lineup like Connor Bedard will for the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s a start.

Moving on from Newhook sees the Avs now needing to bring in yet another forward. After acquiring Ryan Johansen, they now need to fill Newhook’s spot. With around six or seven forwards to sign and about $16M in cap space, they’ve got some room to work with but need a lot to go their way.

