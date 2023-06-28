Open Thread: 2023 NHL Draft

NHL DRAFT Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN Round 1 Wednesday, June 28th 5 p.m. MT ESPN, SN, TVA Round 2-7 Thursday, June 29th 11 a.m. MT NHL Network, SN, TVA

The time has finally come for the 2023 NHL Draft. Who will go off the board after Connor Bedard? How many defensemen will be taken in the top 10? Will a goaltender sneak into the festivities tonight? And of course what’s on everyone’s minds is will the Colorado Avalanche make both of their first round picks or will NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announce a trade? Also, be sure to keep an eye on the draft tomorrow as the long process of rounds 2-7 will commence bright and early.

The Avalanche as of right now are now expected to select at 27 and 31 in the first round. Then a long wait to picks 155, 187 and 219 in the 5th, 6th and 7th rounds to conclude the draft.

Get ready for the festivities with our own mock draft and see how many picks we got right, or wrong. Also, a brief strategic overview in the Avalanche draft plan could be of use.

Follow along with the tweets and comments below!