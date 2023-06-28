 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avalanche acquire Ross Colton from Tampa Bay

Colorado flips the 37th pick from Montreal into a two-way centerman.

By Adrian Hernandez
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche are officially wheeling and dealing following yesterday’s transaction with the Montreal Canadiens, which sent Alex Newhook in exchange for a 1st and a 2nd round pick. They have turned that second-round pick (37th overall) into Ross Colton, formerly of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ross Colton is a two-way forward with a Cup Championship pedigree and should fit nicely into the Avalanche bottom six. His offensive numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he tends to create high-danger chances and brings much-needed physicality to the center group.

Chris MacFarland and Joe Sakic are not content with returning forward depth strictly through the free-agent market. With so many holes to fill, that’s a good call, as the money will dry up fast. They shouldn’t be done dealing with the two firsts in their pocket heading into tonight’s NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Let us know what you think of the trade in the comments!

