Avalanche acquire Ross Colton from Tampa Bay

The Colorado Avalanche are officially wheeling and dealing following yesterday’s transaction with the Montreal Canadiens, which sent Alex Newhook in exchange for a 1st and a 2nd round pick. They have turned that second-round pick (37th overall) into Ross Colton, formerly of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TRADE: We have acquired Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xQo7Obw3mV — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 28, 2023

Ross Colton is a two-way forward with a Cup Championship pedigree and should fit nicely into the Avalanche bottom six. His offensive numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he tends to create high-danger chances and brings much-needed physicality to the center group.

#Avs GM Chris MacFarland on Colton: "Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree. He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways." — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) June 28, 2023

Ross Colton, acquired by COL, is a physical shoot-first offensive forward whose prolific chance creation (especially near the net) has made him one of the most efficient per-minute goal scorers in hockey. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/KYx24VvLYi — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2023

Chris MacFarland and Joe Sakic are not content with returning forward depth strictly through the free-agent market. With so many holes to fill, that’s a good call, as the money will dry up fast. They shouldn’t be done dealing with the two firsts in their pocket heading into tonight’s NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Let us know what you think of the trade in the comments!