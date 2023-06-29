Avalanche draft trio of new prospects on day two

For the second day of the 2023 NHL Draft the Colorado Avalanche made all three of their original picks in rounds five, six and seven bringing their official draft class total to five in addition to their pair of first round picks on the first night. Those three new selections were as follows.

Pick 155 - RD Nikita Ishimnikov

The Avalanche went back to Russia in the fifth round to make the first pick of the day and selected a big and raw defenseman standing at 6-foot-3 and 194 lbs who has a pop of offense especially in the goal scoring department. The 18-year old will likely remain in the Yekaterinburg system in Russia as he hopes to break into the KHL roster before crossing the pond to North American pro hockey in a few years.

#GoAvsGo select Nikita Ishimnikov 155th. I ranked him 97th.



Top remaining forwards:



1. Ryan Conmy (35th)

2. Connor Levis (38th)

3. Yegor Rimashevsky (40th)



Top remaining defensemen:



1. Daniil Karpovich (36th)

2. Mazden Leslie (39th)

3. Magomed Sharakanov (48th) pic.twitter.com/hGNsL97j57 — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) June 29, 2023

Defender Nikita Ishimnikov scores his 8th goal and 16th point in his 33rd MHL goal of the season. Great shot, too.



Никита Ишимников забивает свой восьмой гол в сезоне МХЛ отличным ударом. Приятно видеть, что его награждают за атакующие навыки.#2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/c8wFBH2BHX — Pavel (@Pasha_hockeyRU) January 17, 2023

Pick 187 - LD Jeremy Hanzel

In the sixth round the Avalanche went back to more familiar territory and actually chose a player I had pegged as a late round option. The 6-foot-1 196 lbs defenseman was passed over in the last two drafts but had a truly breakout year this past season with 48 points in 66 games and an eye-popping +70 to help the Seattle Thunderbirds reach the Memorial Cup. He would have immediate AHL eligibility and what the Avalanche plan to do with him next greatly determines the value of this selection but this well-rounded two-way defenseman is on a great upward trajectory.

Pick 219 - C Maroš Jedlička

For their final pick Colorado takes another overager and this player from the Slovakian men’s league for HKM Zvolen will be 21 years of age in the fall. He’s described as a 6-foot-2 198 lbs speedy two-way forward who could translate to North American pro hockey. So, again, what immediate plans for Jedlicka’s future will greatly influence the perception of this player’s path to the NHL.