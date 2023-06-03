Open Thread: Stanley Cup Final Game One

Vegas Golden Knights: 0-0, 12-6 in the Stanley Cup playoffs

Florida Panthers: 0-0, 12-5 in the Stanley Cup playoffs

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, TVAS

We have reached the end. The Colorado Avalanche are sadly not a part of this edition of the Stanley Cup Final, and have to watch one of their rivals out West have a chance to win the Stanley Cup instead. This just so happens to be the Vegas Golden Knights.

They have made the finals for the second time in their six-year history, which only a few other expansion teams can say they’ve done in their history. But, they won’t have it easy despite what the little ranking number says about their opponent on the scoreboard.

The eigh-seed Florida Panthers are also in their second-ever Stanley Cup Final. We all remember what happened in the first one though as Avs faithful. Regardless, Florida has pulled off every upset, doubted everyone wrong up to this point, and heads into these finals free of pressure simply looking for four more wins.

No matter what happens after the start of tonight’s finals, we will get a new Stanley Cup champion. Will it be a parade down the Strip or a parade on South Beach?

Follow along with the community in the comments below!