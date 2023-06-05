Open Thread: Stanley Cup Final Game Two

Vegas Golden Knights: 1-0, 13-6 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers: 0-1, 12-6 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, TBS, TruTV, SN, TVAS

While it was close for two periods of game one, the Vegas Golden Knights showed their will in the third period to pull away from the Florida Panthers in a 5-2 win and take a 1-0 series lead. It is the first time all playoffs the Panthers have not won the first game of the series, all of which came on the road.

Will it lead to a different fate this time around? Florida has a chance to respond tonight in game two and come back to Sunrise with the series tied and two games at home. If they suffer again tonight, Vegas will have quite a stronghold in this series up 2-0 against a wild card team out East.

Who comes out on top this time: Vegas, or Florida?

