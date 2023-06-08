Open Thread: Stanley Cup Final Game Three

Vegas Golden Knights: 2-0, 14-6 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers: 0-2, 12-7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, TBS, TruTV, SN, TVAS

The pivotal Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final kicks off tonight as the series shifts to Southern Florida where the Florida Panthers hope to climb back into this series with the Vegas Golden Knights. Will Johnathan Marchessault score again and pad his resume for the Conn Smythe or will Sergei Bobrovsky remember how to make a save through traffic? Tune in to find out.

The rest of the hockey world awaits the raising of Lord Stanley’s Cup so the rest of the offseason can commence before a quick hit end of the month with both the draft and free agency coming up quick. The LA Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets decided they were done waiting with a massive three-team trade and other moves could soon follow.

Follow along in the comments below!