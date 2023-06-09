Sam Girard providing support for those affected by Canadian wildfires

Eastern Canada and the East Coast of the United States have suffered massively in the last few days. Due to wildfires near Montreal, smoke has billowed across the region creating some scary and harrowing scenes while creating a very harmful air quality for all.

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.



Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.



More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E

#BREAKING: New footage from the George Washington Bridge (connecting New Jersey and New York City) of the toxic smoke now enveloping the northeast, as dozens of wildfires burn uncontrolled across Canada.

Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes in the fires if not thousands by now. With millions being affected overall, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard has made himself available to help those in need.

In a report by CTV in Canada, Girard is opening up his home in Roberval, in the Canadian province of Quebec, his native home. While Girard is not actually living in the home, he owns the property which is occupied by his dad, Tony Girard - who made sure to call his son first to see if they could support in any way they could.

The Girards have already taken in one family mentioned in the report, who escaped the fire in Chibougaumu. With Roberval about 400 kilometers away from Montreal, it has escaped the terrors of the fire and smoke themselves, for now.

Girard may be a terror for some on the ice but has a glowing and warming heart to help those in need. He also displays a wonderful Canadian trait of helping others and leading with kindness. You can find the whole story from CTV here. Well done Sammy G, well done!

We at Mile High Hockey wish the best for those battling the fires in Canada, those who have been displaced, and wish those injured a speedy recovery and clean air in the near future.