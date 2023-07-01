Miles Wood signs with Avalanche

Even with Twitter down, the deals still get done.

This one involved the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche, and forward Miles Wood. He was a UFA and will move to Denver but no contract details have been confirmed.

Wood had 27 points in 76 games last year with the Devils, 13 goals, and 14 assists to be exact. Wood drew the second-most penalties on the Devils last year, 56 minutes worth of penalties. But, he also takes penalties himself as he has 56 minutes worth last year too.

He is a hard skater who can get in on the forecheck, something the Avs were missing last year, especially in the playoffs. He wasn’t relied on much on a top-heavy Devils team in the postseason but will get more work for the Avs on most likely the third line.

Wood fills in one of the holes in the forward position that the Avs need to fill. He also fills the mantra of Joe Sakic's message of getting grittier and wanting to get stronger. Wood does that and brings along a scoring touch as well.