Jonathan Drouin moves to the Avs

The reunion is here.

The Halifax Moosehead teammates of Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin are complete. The former Montreal Canadiens forward has moved to the Colorado Avalanche during this free agency season.

The rumor that has circulated for seven years is finally true this time around. Drouin is not the same as he was playing with MacKinnon in the minors, as the 28-year-old has 77 career goals and 204 assists. The last few years have been a struggle, with only two goals and 27 assists. He hasn’t scored more than 10 goals a year since the 2018-19 season.

Drouin also struggles on defense, going against the message Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland set on getting gritter this offseason. Drouin can provide on offense but will need to step it up on defense himself or rely on his teammates to do so. He will likely slot into the middle six playing on the wing.

His term and financials are yet to be determined, but rumored to be a one-year deal according to Frank Servalli. It needs to fit around the new Miles Wood deal of six years, $2.5M AAV. With the need to sign Bowen Byram and Ross Colton, it shouldn’t be a very high cap hit for a player whose recent contract was $5.5M AAV. What do you think of the move and the Wood contract details? Let us know in the comments below!