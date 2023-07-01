Bowen Byram re-signed by Avalanche

That moment when Miles Wood is guaranteed to be in Colorado longer than Bowen Byram...

All jokes aside, the biggest free-agent piece for the Colorado Avalanche has been locked down. Byram has been signed to a two-year, $3.85M AAV deal to stay in an Avs uniform for the next two years.

While struggling through injury thus far, Byram now has a chance to shine and earn himself a large payday after the end of the 2024-25 season, whether it is with Colorado or not. Byram recorded his best career year last year with 10 goals and 14 assists in 42 games. If he was healthy, it’s hard to imagine what a year he would’ve had in the statline.

A bridge deal is ultimately not ideal for all parties involved, as it only manages the situation for a short time before going through all of this contract talk yet again in just a couple years when Byram and his agent will likely want more money if he is the star he is destined to be. Nonetheless, the frame of the Avs defense that won the Stanley Cup last summer remains mostly intact.

