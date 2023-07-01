Andrew Cogliano returns on a one-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche weren’t quite done on day one of free agency as they added one more player to their roster. This time it was a familiar face in Andrew Cogliano. The veteran forward reportedly has signed a one-year deal for only $825k. Hopefully this signing is also an indicator the Cogliano has recovered from the broken neck he suffered in the Seattle Kraken playoff series and is feeling good.

After adding Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin to the fold earlier in the day the roster for the 2023-24 season is starting to become clearer. Depending on calculations the Avalanche roughly have $7.5M left in cap space in which they must use some of that to sign the newly acquired Ross Colton. But there should be enough money left to go after one more fairly significant free agent and perhaps a sixth defenseman. Waiting out the market at this point seems like a good bet with names like Vladimir Tarasenko and old friend Evan Rodrigues still unsigned.