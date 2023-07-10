 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Colton’s arbitration date revealed

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • As the Colorado Avalanche and newly acquired Ross Colton inch closer on a contract for next season and beyond, there is now a deadline as the NHLPA has announced the date of his arbitration hearing will be July 27th. This gives the two parties another two weeks to get the deal completed.
  • Former Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson was recently on local radio to give his insights on his time with the Avalanche plus his decision to sign with the Buffalo Sabres. He also released this thank you to all his fans and supporters.
  • It is wedding season and some of the boys in burgundy are taking time to make commitments to loved ones such as Samuel Girard who got married over the weekend.
  • And then there’s those who are groomsmen in other players’ weddings such as Nathan MacKinnon alongside Sidney Crosby and former Avalanche forward Colin Wilson who all stood up for another former Av in Tyson Barrie’s wedding.

Loading comments...