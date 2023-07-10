Morning Flurries: Colton’s arbitration date revealed

- As the Colorado Avalanche and newly acquired Ross Colton inch closer on a contract for next season and beyond, there is now a deadline as the NHLPA has announced the date of his arbitration hearing will be July 27th. This gives the two parties another two weeks to get the deal completed.
The 2023 salary arbitration hearing dates have been set and will be held from July 20 to August 4.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 10, 2023
Full schedule: https://t.co/iOkE8b9KfB
- Former Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson was recently on local radio to give his insights on his time with the Avalanche plus his decision to sign with the Buffalo Sabres. He also released this thank you to all his fans and supporters.
Thank you, Avalanche. Thank you, Denver. Thank you, Colorado. Love you always. -EJ pic.twitter.com/KSxFJIQg6B— Erik Johnson (@6ErikJohnson) July 2, 2023
- It is wedding season and some of the boys in burgundy are taking time to make commitments to loved ones such as Samuel Girard who got married over the weekend.
Congrats to Sam Girard on getting married!!! pic.twitter.com/PKLFUgZ4Cv— dough byram (@fourthoverall) July 9, 2023
- And then there’s those who are groomsmen in other players’ weddings such as Nathan MacKinnon alongside Sidney Crosby and former Avalanche forward Colin Wilson who all stood up for another former Av in Tyson Barrie’s wedding.
Tyson Barrie’s groomsmen featuring Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon (next to each other of course lol) and Colin Wilson pic.twitter.com/hSqptsy0zp— dough byram (@fourthoverall) July 8, 2023
