Morning Flurries: New Sweater Numbers

All the newcomers have selected their numbers for the 2023-24 season.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
NHL: APR 13 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The dog days of summer have settled in much like the unrelenting heat wave going on outside so there’s little news to be had concerning the NHL and the Colorado Avalanche in particular. One imminent piece of business still hanging in the balance is the contract status of Ross Colton, who will either agree to terms with the Avalanche soon or go through with his arbitration hearing on July 27th.

  • Despite this uncertainty Colton recently joined a local radio program in Tampa to say his goodbyes and talk about his pending move to Colorado. One tidbit of information revealed was that Colton is going to switch to #20, which he wore in College at the University of Vermont, when he dons the burgundy and blue.
  • The team previously revealed that fellow newcomers Ryan Johansen would take #12, Jonathan Drouin went back to his trusty #27, and Miles Wood went for #28.
  • Development camp was two weeks ago but here’s a little something on one of the newest Avalanche top prospects, Calum Ritchie.
  • Who doesn’t love a Nathan MacKinnon highlight reel?

