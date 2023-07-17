Morning Flurries: New Sweater Numbers

The dog days of summer have settled in much like the unrelenting heat wave going on outside so there’s little news to be had concerning the NHL and the Colorado Avalanche in particular. One imminent piece of business still hanging in the balance is the contract status of Ross Colton, who will either agree to terms with the Avalanche soon or go through with his arbitration hearing on July 27th.
- Despite this uncertainty Colton recently joined a local radio program in Tampa to say his goodbyes and talk about his pending move to Colorado. One tidbit of information revealed was that Colton is going to switch to #20, which he wore in College at the University of Vermont, when he dons the burgundy and blue.
Ross Colton calls @PatandAaronShow to say goodbye to Tampa Bay #gobolts— 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) July 13, 2023
♫ @iHeartRadio https://t.co/hJJAaQwjEZ
- The team previously revealed that fellow newcomers Ryan Johansen would take #12, Jonathan Drouin went back to his trusty #27, and Miles Wood went for #28.
New numbers, who dis?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/30Dd1dawjF— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 11, 2023
- Development camp was two weeks ago but here’s a little something on one of the newest Avalanche top prospects, Calum Ritchie.
Calum Ritchie talks injury timeline, development as #Avs first-round pick https://t.co/kFSc4g3JSj— Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) July 17, 2023
- Who doesn’t love a Nathan MacKinnon highlight reel?
one more mix— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) July 17, 2023
Nate MacKinnon scoring goals off the rush pic.twitter.com/DxEuVhLKoQ
