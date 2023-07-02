Evan Rodrigues signs with Florida Panthers

From one Evan to another, so long partner.

Evan Rodrigues has moved on from the Colorado Avalanche after just one year and will head to the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. He has signed a four-year, $3M dollar deal to stay on the South Beach.

The 29-year-old came to the Avs late in last year’s free agency from the Pittsburgh Penguins on a one-year, $2M dollar deal. He struggled through an injury like everyone did last season, and also went through several cold points in a year where he recorded 16 goals and 23 assists in 69 games.

Coming off a career year in Pittsburgh the previous year, he was expected to do even bigger and better things but didn’t quite reach the mark, especially going dark in the playoffs with one goal and four assists.

He’s earned himself a payday to go be a middle-six player in Florida for the next four years, something Colorado maybe didn’t want to commit to. It is another sign of the Avs wanting to get grittier and moving on from him to do so, but still needing to sign a couple more forwards. What do you think of the move? Let us know in the comments below!