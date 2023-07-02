Jack Johnson back in Colorado

The sixth defender for the Colorado Avalanche has been determined.

Jack Johnson will be returning in an Avs uniform on a simple one-year deal at a league minimum of $775K. After being acquired for Andreas Englund in a trade earlier last year from the Chicago Blackhawks, he will get another year under contract in Denver.

Johnson is far from what he used to be at 36 years old, recording two goals and two assists last year in an Avs uniform, along with four assists in a Hawks uniform in a combined 83 games.

Johnson had been used more as a seventh defender and slot-in well when called upon, which helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2022 after replacing an injured Sam Girard. Now with Erik Johnson gone, he will fill in the former Johnson’s place as the sixth defenseman and be relied on a ton on the third defensive pair. Or, he could swap with Brad Hunt and they can flip-flop between playing as the sixth defender.

