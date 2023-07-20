Gabriel Landeskog continues off-ice work with new investment

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is now just over two months into his recovery after his most recent knee surgery which will keep him out for the entire 2023-24 season. But, it doesn't mean he isn’t keeping himself busy.

Last we saw of his physical therapy and recovery, he was just starting to work on his knee and regaining movement. This included a lot of movement in the pool, some simple steps to flex his legs, and cycling. He hasn’t posted an update though since then so we can only hope he’s continuing to work and get better.

Gabriel Landeskog showing off his rehab, and MacKinnon has some words for anyone who doubts the Captain. pic.twitter.com/ycF4Xuj5Hx — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, he is staying busy off the ice away from hockey as well. It was announced that he and now-former Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson were part of the new ownership group of English soccer/football side Leeds United.

Former Avalanche teammates Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Johnson have joined an investor group that has purchased Leeds United, a team in England’s second-highest soccer league ⚽️



(h/t @rwesthead) pic.twitter.com/Piuy8I0tIN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 17, 2023

The former Premier League side was relegated to the Championship this previous season and is now under new ownership with lots of American interest. This included several other minority owners investing in the club such as swimmer Michael Phelps, golfer Jordan Speith, and more who haven’t been named.

Neither Landeskog nor EJ will likely have much say in the day-to-day decisions made by the team as they look to be promoted back to the Premier League, England’s top division of soccer. Rather, they’ll just get some extra money in their pockets.

Johnson may be a part of the Buffalo Sabres now, but the brotherhood of Landy and EJ will live on through this investor group for now while both go their separate ways and Landeskog continues to recover in hopes of returning for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.