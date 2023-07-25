Rookie tournament set in Vegas

In what has become a tradition, the Colorado Avalanche rookies are scheduled to take part in the six-team Rookie Faceoff which will be held this year in the suburbs of Las Vegas a week before main training camp begins.

The 2023 Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction is coming to Vegas this September!



: September 15-18

: City National Arena, @TheDLCHenderson



More details https://t.co/p46Dq0kqEP — - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 25, 2023

Despite hosting the debut of the event in 2016 the Avalanche have stepped aside and let the teams with new practice facilities and the resources to host six teams with the now doubled in size number of participants.

Avalanche fans should expect the bulk of the development camp roster in attendance which means a lot of invites but also new faces such as Sam Malinski. The hope is that shiny new first round pick Calum Ritchie is cleared in his recovery from shoulder surgery that he can participate as well. Other existing prospects such as Oskar Olausson and Jean-Luc Foudy will probably get asked to participate as well.

The schedule for the Avalanche is as follows. Streaming information is typically released much closer to the event but there usually is a stream provided by the hosting team.