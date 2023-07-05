Sights and sounds: Avalanche Development Camp Day Two

For many, the morning of the Fourth of July was spent working hard on the ice for the second day of the Colorado Avalanche Development Camp. Two groups, one goalie session, and one large session followed suit of the previous day’s similar activities.

The first group saw Sam Malinski stand out over the rest, with his smooth skating outworking the rest in the session. Meanwhile, in the second small group, Mikhail Gulyayev joined in as he was only a part of the big group on Monday. He did well, along with several others in the group such as Jason Polin, Jeremey Hanzel, and Taylor Makar.

Slicing and dicing from the new Avs Russian defender #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/88ZgKuFHYF — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) July 4, 2023

However, they would have to turn the level up a notch when this man made an appearance.

Jared Bednar has made an appearance at Development Camp #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/UIQrJQWB8t — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) July 4, 2023

He along with assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt ran the large session group which involved plenty of hard skating, battles along the boards, and physicality ramping up. With those three on the ice along with Colorado Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald watching in the stands, pressure was high.

This video alone just shows how much intensity there is out there now with several key figures in attendance watching their every move #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/o0dD8uDRMA — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) July 4, 2023

Furthermore, if you notice in the most recent video, it is in a different rink. This is because, for the second day in a row, we had a rink malfunction. With the big group, one of the players in a white jersey at the time between Yoan Loshing, Ondrej Pavel, or the aforementioned Polin made a mess once again at the far end of the rink.

One final day remains later today with a full-group session from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then a 4-on-4 scrimmage to end the camp from 5:25 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. All sessions will be held at the Family Sports Center.