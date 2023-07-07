Colorado Eagles name Schneekloth new head coach

After Greg Cronin departed the Centennial state to become the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks, the Colorado Eagles were left with a vacancy behind their own bench. In what seemed like the most obvious answer became known with the naming of former assistant coach Aaron Schneekloth for the promotion to take the position of bench boss of the Eagles.

Schneekloth has been a part of the Eagles organization for nearly two decades. First as a player for seven seasons and then as a part of the coaching staff. He was the head coach when the Eagles won back-to-back Kelly Cup championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the ECHL before the team transitioned to an American Hockey League franchise and direct affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

What this means for the development of the prospects in the Avalanche system is that the transition should be seamless and Schneekloth was one of the coaches running the recently concluded development camp. Cronin and his staff were good at teaching details to the players under their watch so that part should continue. The looming questions about system functionality and graduations are larger picture items that will take longer to answer.