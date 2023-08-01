Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #25 Nikita Ishimnikov

The Top 25 Under 25 is a Mile High Hockey staff collaboration. Five writers have ranked players under 25 as of July 1, 2023, in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Name: Nikita Ishimnikov Age: 18 Position: Defenseman Height: 6’3” Weight: 194 lbs Likely 2023-24 team: Yekaterinburg Auto Jr. 2022 Rank: NOT RANKED Final Rank: #25 High Rank: #22 (Adrian) Low Rank: NOT RANKED (Evan) 2022-23 Statistics: Yekaterinburg Auto JR: 41 GP: 11G, 7A, 18P

Drafted in the fifth round, Ishiminikov is one of a few Russian prospects to have been selected by the Avalanche in Nashville at this season’s NHL entry draft. At just 18 years of age and with a big frame, this young man could grow into quite the player someday. A lot will have to go right for the young man, but he has potential and upside as a young defender with a scoring touch.

Nikita was born in Snezhinsk, Russia, and celebrated his 18th birthday in April, making him a very young prospect. He led his Russian Junior squad in goals as a defender and was second in points scored. He will need more time in his junior league before he jumps to the KHL. If he adds maybe 10-15 pounds of muscle but stays lean enough to improve explosiveness and speed, we could have a 5th round dark horse NHLer.

Nikita Ishimnikov tallies his 7th MHL goal of the season. The defenseman now has 12 points in 26 MHL games this season.



Никита Ишимников забивает седьмой гол в МХЛ в этом сезоне. Хороший взгляд на его способности в зоне нападения.#2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zBEGJi4sSF — Pavel (@Pasha_hockeyRU) December 26, 2022

You should notice two or three things from the highlight above. Like most young prospects, the accurate barometer of his success will depend on how his skating improves over the next few years. It looks like he was at the end of a shift on this particular play, but he will need to add some speed to his game to approach a higher level. That said, he’s got a solid shot and isn’t afraid to jump into the play and contribute offensively. Lastly, check out the flow on this kid—some serious lettuce.

Defender Nikita Ishimnikov scores his 8th goal and 16th point in his 33rd MHL goal of the season. Great shot, too.



Никита Ишимников забивает свой восьмой гол в сезоне МХЛ отличным ударом. Приятно видеть, что его награждают за атакующие навыки.#2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/c8wFBH2BHX — Pavel (@Pasha_hockeyRU) January 17, 2023

If Ishimnikov takes the traditional route, we should hope to see him represent his country in IIHF World Juniors. The timing of when or if he makes the Russian Junior roster will signal the rate of his development and potential over the next few years.

With the 155th pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, the Colorado Avalanche are proud to select Nikita Ishimnikov!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ndrV9xZ04V — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 29, 2023

