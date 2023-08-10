Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #18 Trent Miner

Player: Trent Miner Age: 21 Position: G Height: 6’1” Weight: 185 lbs Likely 2023-24 team: Colorado Eagles Final Rank: #18 2021 Rank: #20 High Rank: #15 (Adrian) Low Rank: #22 (Evan) 2022-23 Statistics: Utah Grizzlies: 37 GP, 17 Wins, 3 Shutouts, 3.04 GAA, .910 SV%

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Mile High Hockey staff. Five writers have ranked players under the age of 25 in the Colorado Avalanche organization as of July 1, 2023. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Trent Miner is on the rise! From #20 on this list last year to #18 this year, but more importantly he’s likely to rise from the ECHL to the AHL this season. Miner is expected to take the Colorado Eagles roster spot that was vacated when Jonas Johansson left the organization for Tampa this offseason, and hopes to spend the season backing up Justus Annunen.

Miner’s elevation comes after a serviceable stint in Utah for the 2019 7th round pick - his 3.05 Goals Against Average in 22-23 was his worst mark as a pro, but his solid .910 Save Percentage was identical to the season prior. The team around him simply gave up more chances, and Miner kept up his good work from the year before.

But maintaining a good ECHL level of play is not enough for a prospect hoping to earn a shot at the big leagues - Miner will need to find another level as an AHLer on the last year of his Entry Level Contract or the Avalanche will need to bring in another veteran depth goaltender at the trade deadline as injury insurance.

He’s shown flashes of elite play at the WHL level and racked up 10 shutouts in two ECHL seasons, so there is NHL potential in Trent Miner - but his top highlight is still this one from 2019:

All we can say is: wow. What a set of saves from this weekend by @Avalanche prospect and @WHLGiants goaltender Trent Miner. pic.twitter.com/GcbQMdRl3e — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) September 23, 2019

Frankly, Trent Miner isn’t likely to crack the NHL in his career barring some serious injury trouble up the depth chart, but if he is able to maintain a good save percentage for the Eagles he could develop into a goalie capable of completing an unlikely arc from 7th round pick to an NHL net.

