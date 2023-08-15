Morning Flurries: Makar on NHL24 cover

All Avalanche
- The rumors were confirmed that it is indeed Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar on the cover of the upcoming NHL24 game release. It’s no surprise EA decided to highlight such a talented and unique player in the prime of his career. Makar is the first Av since Joe Sakic graced the cover in 2004 in replacement of Danny Heatley and also Peter Forsberg in 1997.
All Hail Cale #NHL24— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 14, 2023
Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete
See the full reveal 8/16
➡️ https://t.co/PM1LlFQRAu pic.twitter.com/OFLox3Fym8
- Cale himself seems pretty happy about the news.
That’s our #GoAvsGo #NHL24 pic.twitter.com/7JoE48R5fX— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 14, 2023
- Speaking of Makar, his brother Taylor was highlighted in our latest Top 25 Under 25 profile. Have you been following along? Who will be next up on our list?
Down Below
- The Boston Bruins lost another center to retirement with David Krejci making the announcement that he is stepping away from the game.
A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023
- Such sad and tragic news on the passing of Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, 2020 first round pick Rodion Amirov. Rest In Peace.
Rodion Amirov, a Maple Leafs forward prospect, died from a brain tumor on Monday. He was 21.https://t.co/hwswwxLIAN— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 14, 2023
Loading comments...