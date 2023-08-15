 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Makar on NHL24 cover

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL

By Jackie Kay
2023 NHL Awards - Player Availability Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

  • The rumors were confirmed that it is indeed Colorado Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar on the cover of the upcoming NHL24 game release. It’s no surprise EA decided to highlight such a talented and unique player in the prime of his career. Makar is the first Av since Joe Sakic graced the cover in 2004 in replacement of Danny Heatley and also Peter Forsberg in 1997.
  • Cale himself seems pretty happy about the news.
  • Speaking of Makar, his brother Taylor was highlighted in our latest Top 25 Under 25 profile. Have you been following along? Who will be next up on our list?

Down Below

  • The Boston Bruins lost another center to retirement with David Krejci making the announcement that he is stepping away from the game.
  • Such sad and tragic news on the passing of Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, 2020 first round pick Rodion Amirov. Rest In Peace.

