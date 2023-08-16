Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #14 Alex Beaucage

The Top 25 Under 25 is a Mile High Hockey staff collaboration. Five writers have ranked players under 25 as of July 1, 2023, in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Name: Alex Beaucage Age: 22 Position: RW Height: 6’1” Weight: 192 lbs Likely 2023-24 team: Colorado Eagles (AHL) 2022 Rank: #12 Final Rank: #14 High Rank: #13 (Adrian) Low Rank: #16 (multiple) 2022-23 Statistics: Colorado Eagles (AHL) - 63 GP: 8G, 12A, 20P

Colorado Eagles right-winger Alex Beaucage lands in the 14th spot in our Top 25 Under 25 rankings falling from the 12th spot in last year’s installment. His descent on this list is easily explainable, as Beaucage hasn’t turned into an NHLer and is in the last year of his entry-level contract.

Last season Alex logged a point every three games in the A. If he wants to stake his claim and be a part of the big club, he will need to improve these numbers. Unfortunately, his 2023-24 campaign is off to a rocky start, as he missed development camp to rehab from shoulder surgery he underwent in April of 2023.

Beaucage has always shown an upside in his shooting ability, but that ability hasn’t culminated in enough goals, in my opinion. A good shot is excellent, but working into a dangerous scoring chance that can indeed weaponize that shot, is what can change the trajectory of this young man’s career. For that, he must be a savvy positional player and skilled skater.

Despite last season’s onslaught of injuries to the Avalanche, Alex was one of the few that didn’t jump from the AHL to the Majors to ease the pain. Sometimes it’s a matter of not bleeding your AHL squad dry in terms of leaving a capable player down in a time of need, but other times it speaks to a lack of confidence in elevating a player. Hard to tell what his absence means in terms of how management values him. The story of most Avalanche prospects.

Will this be the season for Beaucage to crack the Avalanche lineup and solidify himself as a depth winger? I’d be hard-pressed to think so, but if it does happen, let’s hope the young man can make the most of his opportunity, as the Avalanche could use a little more depth up front.

