Matt Stienburg finally signs with Avalanche

After a bit more uncertainty than usual, the Colorado Avalanche have inked a drafted prospect to a two-year Entry Level Contract. After briefly becoming an unrestricted free agent when his rights expired on August 15th, Matt Stienburg is back in the fold to continue his professional career with the organization.

The agreement is for two years per the CBA due to the fact that Stienburg is 22 years of age. The forward receives a pretty standard ELC but has the signing bonus increased to $95k following free agency. A minimal increase from the maximum $92.5k had he signed earlier, which could have been a contributing reason for waiting until after the signing deadline.

Matthew Stienburg #GoAvsGo

2 year entry-level

$899k cap hit | $950k AAV



23-24: $775k base + $95k SB + $80k GP PB

24-25: $832.5k base + $95k SB + $22.5k GP PBhttps://t.co/JRPUs67DSj — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 18, 2023

It has been a long and winding road for Stienburg who has battled multiple serious injuries over the length of his hockey career but still was selected at 63rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft as the final asset in the Matt Duchene trade.

After a breakout in his junior year at Cornell where he scored 30 points and 13 goals in 28 games it was a bit of a step back in his seven point 18 game senior season. Still, he was able to join the Colorado Eagles on a try-out agreement in the spring where he picked up a pair of assists in eight games over the regular and post season.

Stienburg will likely fill a bottom six role for the Eagles moving forward using his physicality as a means to get noticed. He will have two years now to get a look in the NHL before the expiration of this Entry Level Contract.