Morning Flurries: Eagles add Steve Konowalchuk to the coaching staff

All Avalanche
- Former Colorado Avalanche and member of the coaching staff Steve Konowalchuk is back with the organization as he was just named to the position of Associate Head Coach with the Colorado Eagles after Aaron Schneekloth was promoted to head coach. Konowalchuk was on Joe Sacco’s staff for two years before heading to the WHL for a very successful head coaching run including a championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds.
We're proud to welcome Steve Konowalchuk to #EaglesCountry as our Associate Head Coach!— Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) August 1, 2023
- News on another former player as Carl Soderberg has announced his retirement after playing for two more years in Sweden after he left the NHL for his hometown team in Malmo.
Former Avalanche Forward Carl Soderberg Retireshttps://t.co/TPf5beR1EI— Colorado Hockey Now (@ColHockeyNow) August 1, 2023
- It is that time of year for our Top 25 Under 25 which kicked off yesterday with our 25th ranked player in recently drafted defenseman Nikita Ishimnikov [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Now there are only two arbitration cases left as the NHL is reaching the conclusion of summer league business.
And then there were two ✌️#FlyTogether Troy Terry - Aug 2#LetsGoPens Drew O'Connor - Aug 4https://t.co/YAOHlLeC3V https://t.co/1gnc1fsp52— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 2, 2023
