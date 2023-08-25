Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #7 Jean-Luc Foudy

The Top 25 Under 25 is a Mile High Hockey staff collaboration. Five writers have ranked players under 25 as of July 1, 2023, in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Now, we'll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Name: Jean-Luc Foudy Age: 21 Position: C Height: 5’11” Weight: 177 lbs Likely 2023-24 team: Colorado Eagles (AHL) 2022 Rank: #9 Final Rank: #7 High Rank: #6 (Multiple) Low Rank: #11 (Jacob) 2022-23 Statistics: Colorado Eagles (AHL) - 46 GP: 11G, 25A, 36P Colorado Avalanche (NHL) - 9 GP: 0G, 0A, 0P

Jean-Luc Foudy lands at number seven on this year's list, jumping two spots from the ninth ranking spot compared to last season. After a quick nine games in the NHL in 2022-23, this might be the year that Jean-Luc follows in his older brother Liam Foudy's footsteps and becomes an NHL mainstay, adding center depth to the bottom half of Colorado's forward group.

What a pass from Jean-Luc Foudy to Cal Burke - his 4th assist in the last three games. pic.twitter.com/4xcm3BAjR5 — Meghan Angley (@megangley) December 31, 2022

Foudy's time with the bigs didn't go as planned last season, at least in terms of production. That said, Foudy's small frame hasn't held him back in the AHL, a league that often exposes smaller or less physical players. Moreover, he was noticeable while playing with the Avalanche and in a positive way. Lamens might point to his +/- and call it a failure, but that would be a shortsighted analysis.

It's been a fast 24 hours for Jean-Luc Foudy, but he's ready for the opportunity.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6ekxnLo5Ql — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 29, 2022

As we climb this year's top 25 list, we have started to get into the meat of prospects that could surprise and rise in the ranks at training camp and beyond. Jean-Luc fits that profile and has the tools a young man needs to make his mark. He's an above-average skater in terms of his edge work and speed. He has an excellent eye for the game and exemplifies a play-driving and creative hockey player.

This is a great play by Jean-Luc Foudy but my favorite part is Bortuzzo's total whiff that sees him put himself into the net pic.twitter.com/focSmSPUX1 — AJ Haefele (@returnofaj) December 12, 2022

The above highlight scratches the surface of Foudy's offensive ability. If he can shore up his shot (which isn't bad, to begin with) and be an aggressive defensive player, he might have a long career ahead of him.

To continue about his defensive prowess, he is an intelligent player in general, and that also shows on the forecheck and in transition. If he adds some Matt Calvert to his game, he could be a fan favorite in no time. He's got two years left on his current deal with the Avs, so there isn't a rush. I say they let the kid get off to a hot start in the AHL and make the jump with soaring confidence. Some might read this and say that I'm overconfident in Jean-Luc Foudy. I prefer the term "bullish."

