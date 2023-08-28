Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #6 Sean Behrens

Name: Sean Behrens Age: 20 Position: Defender Height: 5’ 10” Weight: 177 lbs. Likely 2023-24 Team: University of Denver 2022 Rank: #8 Final Rank: #6 High Rank: #5 (Ezra) Low Rank: #8 (Evan, Jackie, Adrian) 2022-23 Statistics: University of Denver: 31 GP, 3G, 18A, 21P USA U-20: 7 GP, 1G, 2A, 3P

The Top 25 Under 25 is a Mile High Hockey staff collaboration. Five writers have ranked players under 25 as of July 1, 2023, in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Moving up two spots in this year's edition of Top 25 Under 25 is defensive prospect Sean Behrens. At only 20 years old, he is entering his third year at the University of Denver just down the road from Ball Arena where he looks to impress yet again after winning the National Championship his freshman year.

Behrens has found Magness Arena to be home, recording 29 points as a freshman with three goals and 26 assists. He was on a similar track his second year last season, once again earning three goals and only 18 assists in six fewer games than the year before. He also has seen success at the national level, winning bronze at the most recent rendition of the World Juniors Championship.

Sean Behrens point shot finds the back of the net



USA 2 - 1 Latvia#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QkO8EPSga2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2022

Behrens’ style continues to be his standout, and why Joe Sakic drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft 61st overall. He is Cale Makar-esque with his smooth skating, ability to find the passing lane and create space for his team to set up scoring opportunities.

Hence, the excitement for the youth prospect is high and remains high still. He is one of several young defensemen who could end up molding the Colorado Avalanche defense a few years down the line - including several names who will be in this series who haven’t been named yet (stay tuned!)

Sean Behrens scores on a drive to the net to extend Denver's lead to 5-1. pic.twitter.com/uLS6Lq7hN2 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 4, 2022

The question for Behrens remains the same as it was last season: When will he be signed by the organization? He remains unsigned for now and hasn’t had a chance to play professional hockey up in Loveland with the Colorado Eagles, let alone with the Avs.

With at least two more years at DU, he still has some time on his hands to continue his development with a solid college hockey organization, but will it be time for him soon to be promoted to the AHL and continue being physical? What are the plans for him, if any, to be a part of the Avalanche's future or could he be set up as trade bait?

Let us know in the comments below as we enter our top five tomorrow!

