Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #23 Maros Jedlicka

The Top 25 Under 25 is a Mile High Hockey staff collaboration. Five writers have ranked players under 25 as of July 1, 2023, in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

Name: Maros Jedlicka Age: 20 Position: Forward Height: 6’ 2” Weight: 198 lbs. Likely 2023-24 team: HKM Zvolen 2022 Rank: N/A Final Rank: #23 High Rank: #20 (Jacob, Jackie) Low Rank: #25 (Ezra, Evan) 2022-23 Statistics: HKM Zvolen, 39 GP, 17G, 18A, 35P

Coming in 23rd on our list is new draft pick acquisition Maros Jedlicka from Slovakia. The 20-year-old winger on either side is an older draft pick for the Colorado Avalanche, picked in the 2023 NHL Draft with their last pick, 219th overall.

Jedlicka comes in with no US-playing experience having only played in the Czech Republic and his home country of Slovakia where he currently is with HKM Zvolen. His previous two seasons have stood out, scoring 30+ points in both seasons averaging just below a point per game.

35 points in 39 games last season alongside 38 points in 44 games in the 2021-22 season were deemed a success for the winger. He also played in the Slovakian national team, playing eight games total with three goals and an assist.

In 2021, he was ranked up in the 100s for the NHL Draft but obviously didn’t get drafted until 2023 and fell nearly 100 places and also didn’t have his name called in the 2022 draft either. Could it be determined as a steal then for the Avs? His size could be an excellent use in his style of play moving forward, but he didn’t get any experience playing in the US just yet as he wasn’t invited to Development Camp in July.

He still has plenty of time ahead of him to make an impact in the Avs organization at only 20 years old. He likely will be spending the next couple of years unsigned by the Avs playing in Slovakia or Europe as a whole. If he continues to be nearly a point-per-game player and continues his development overseas, he could be a part of the organization a few years down the line.

Overall, he could be a sneaky good pick if it all works out in the end. Any other thoughts on Jedlicka? Let us know in the comments below!