Morning Flurries: A sign of life

After a month without any major headlines finally one blockbuster trade that hockey nation was eagerly anticipating finally came to fruition in a massive three-team deal between the Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens to move Erik Karlsson to the Steel City. A lot of roster players and money was moved around to facilitate this deal.
TRADE— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 6, 2023
To #LetsGoPens
Erik Karlsson (13% retained)
Dillon Hamaliuk
2026 3rd rd pick(SJS)
To #SJSharks
Mikael Granlund
Mike Hoffman
Jan Rutta
2024 1st rd pick(PIT)
To #GoHabsGo
Jeff Petry (25% retained)
Casey DeSmith
Nathan Legare
2025 2nd rd pick(PIT)https://t.co/P2Xlqo2KEJ
- No surprise at all that the NHL Network named Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon the second best center in the league.
The top 20 centers in the NHL right now were revealed in the first of a nine-part series on @NHLNetwork on Sunday.https://t.co/1kgQyQOw9B— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 6, 2023
- Are you following our Top 25 Under 25? Chris Romaine was the latest prospect profiled at #22. [Mile High Hockey]
- It will be a while until this player is highlighted in our rankings. Calum Ritchie spoke to local media about his draft experience and this little anecdote from development camp.
But the most important message that Ritchie received was from Avalanche veteran Andrew Cogliano.
Cogliano is recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained in the playoffs against Seattle. Ritchie is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during his season with Oshawa.
So Cogliano took it upon himself to help Ritchie with his rehab once Calum landed in Colorado for Avalanche development camp.
Calum Ritchie had his life changed at the 2023 NHL draft and provided some insight into what the experience was like. #NHL #Hockey #Sports #Oakville #OakvilleNewshttps://t.co/VJB8j1EWJo— Oakville News (@NewsInOakville) July 28, 2023
Loading comments...