 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: A sign of life

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
San Jose Sharks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After a month without any major headlines finally one blockbuster trade that hockey nation was eagerly anticipating finally came to fruition in a massive three-team deal between the Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens to move Erik Karlsson to the Steel City. A lot of roster players and money was moved around to facilitate this deal.

  • No surprise at all that the NHL Network named Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon the second best center in the league.
  • Are you following our Top 25 Under 25? Chris Romaine was the latest prospect profiled at #22. [Mile High Hockey]
  • It will be a while until this player is highlighted in our rankings. Calum Ritchie spoke to local media about his draft experience and this little anecdote from development camp.

But the most important message that Ritchie received was from Avalanche veteran Andrew Cogliano.

Cogliano is recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained in the playoffs against Seattle. Ritchie is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during his season with Oshawa.

So Cogliano took it upon himself to help Ritchie with his rehab once Calum landed in Colorado for Avalanche development camp.

Loading comments...