Morning Flurries: National TV schedule revealed

August is finally over! Welcome to the month when the Colorado Avalanche will return to the ice, hold a training camp, and rookie tournament, and play in preseason games. The wait for hockey is almost over!
- The NHL finally released their national TV schedule as well which features the boys in burgundy and blue quite a bit with 17 games in total. However, that slate is not quite as robust as it seems with four TNT games still owned by Altitude, which means they won’t be on TNT in the Denver market, and two ESPN+ games which aren’t broadcast on TV at all. Still, six games on ESPN and five on TNT is a healthy number of appearances nationally. There may be other NHL Network offerings announced at a later time but those don’t impact the local audience either.
- Nikolai Kovalenko begins his season in the KHL this Sunday, September 3rd, but is already preparing for his move to the NHL.
"I told him, Sakic, what I see in your team, players, wingers, I think he should be top six, in my opinion. 100%, but he needs to play another year."— Colorado Hockey Now (@ColHockeyNow) August 31, 2023
- New Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin discussed his decision to sign with Colorado at his annual charity golf event. [ICI Radio]
- We are through all but the top two of the Top 25 Under 25 with the latest profile of Calum Ritchie. [Mile High Hockey]
