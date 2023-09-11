Morning Flurries: Another Avalanche forward PTO

Days away from training camp the Colorado Avalanche continue adding to their roster. A third forward candidate for the bottom six has been added via professional tryout according to Cap Friendly. At this point it is looking more likely that the Avalanche will fill out the remainder of their roster from one of their PTO signings.

Saku Maenalanen is a former 2013 fifth round pick of the Nashville Predators but played a total of 98 career games split between the Carolina Hurricanes and most recently the Winnipeg Jets. After scoring 10 points last season the 29-year old is looking for a new NHL opportunity before heading back to Finland.

#GoAvsGo have signed UFA forward Saku Maenalanen to a professional try out.



Maenalanen played for Winnipeg last season.https://t.co/E2iKhf7X9G — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 8, 2023

Captain’s skates sans Gabe Landeskog have been continuing with about half of the team in attendance as of Friday. That will continue to ramp up as the coming week moves along in preparation for the September 21st first day of on-ice activities.

ICYMI

The #Avs players have started rolling into town. I have been at the rink for a while, but here's who is showing up and how they look! #GoAvsGo #EaglesCountry https://t.co/yGZZcSp9XZ — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) September 9, 2023

Don't forget the single day of rookie camp set for this week on September 14th. The roster for that event has been revealed including a few members of the most recent draft class in Calum Ritchie, Jeremy Hanzel and Maros Jedlicka.

Surely a few million words on the trade deadline will be written between now and March 8th which is apparently the date for the festivities in 2024.