How hopeful should we be about a Gabriel Landeskog return?

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is four months into recovering from his third knee surgery in 15 months. This long-lasting injury will keep him sidelined for at least two full regular seasons, leaving fans watering at the mouth for his return.

General Manager Chris MacFarland had some interesting comments to say when it came to the return of his captain, stating he’s “hopeful” he returns for the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2024 in an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Now where have we heard this story before?

Landeskog’s injury dates back to being sliced by the skate of Cale Makar in the 2020 bubble playoffs. Since then, it progressed to missing time on ice, battling through to win a Stanley Cup, to where we are now today. Fans and the team were hopeful Landeskog would be back sometime in the 2022-23 season, and even briefly skated towards the end of the season eyeing a return before being shut down.

It’s the hope that kills you. It happened last season. It looks to be the same heading into this season - but we at least know he may not return until April 2024 at the earliest. Even then, it could be a stretch.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



Gabriel Landeskog is actually skating in Denver! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/XHzMMirJqW — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 20, 2023

Landeskog’s recovery has been going “very well,” which is the best update we’ve had since his surgery and initial recovery posts on social media. There’s a ton of time between now and the start of next season’s playoffs, and a lot can happen in said time frame.

Hopes are high surrounding the Avalanche captain - these comments from MacFarland will only invigorate more hope into the fanbase about the return of the 30-year-old Swedish forward. However, it is probably appropriate to pump the brakes, take the comments with a grain of salt, and wait and see how it all unfolds.

We’ve seen and heard so many different comments regarding Landeskog’s recovery in the last 15 months, most of which have ended up letting the fans down. Come back around February/March to see how Landeskog is truly doing en route toward a return to game action. Only time will tell where things truly stand as the playoffs approach next season.