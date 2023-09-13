Morning Flurries: The team is almost complete

- There is only one more week of the offseason remaining before players have to officially report but most of the team has already been skating at Family Sports Center. It’s beginning to look a lot like Avalanche hockey.
Nate dangles with a Rantanen finish.... this will wake you up. #Avs #GoAvsGo @TheRinkColorado pic.twitter.com/tSlsiXv820— Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) September 12, 2023
- For those who were concerned that Bowen Byram hadn’t turned up at the pre-training camp skates yet don’t have to wonder any longer as he’s been spotted in Las Vegas as the Colorado Avalanche representative at the NHL media tour. Some fun content will surely follow.
Behind the scenes with Bo— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 12, 2023
NHL Media Tour#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/q2N63deMQG
- If you haven’t heard, the Avalanche made their annual September 12th late offseason signing getting forward Tomas Tatar under contract at $1.5M for the upcoming season. He has already been on the ice with his new teammates, too.
Tomas Tatar, signed 1x$1.5M by COL, is a skilled veteran shoot-first winger who pushes play in the right direction. He has a pretty well-rounded skillset which unfortunately doesn't seem to translate when the games get more tight-checking in the playoffs. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HWfpw0b114— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 12, 2023
- Former Avalanche defenseman Nick Holden has retired and joined the Vegas Golden Knights’ player development staff. It’s been quite a career for him after breaking out as a NHL regular a decade ago and retires with 654 NHL games played.
HOLDY'S BACK!— - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 12, 2023
We are excited to announce that we have hired former VGK defenseman Nick Holden to our player development staff!!!
Details ⬇️https://t.co/9Tiv0xrS4V
