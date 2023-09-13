 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: The team is almost complete

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Seattle Kraken v Colorado Avalanche - Game One Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
  • There is only one more week of the offseason remaining before players have to officially report but most of the team has already been skating at Family Sports Center. It’s beginning to look a lot like Avalanche hockey.
  • For those who were concerned that Bowen Byram hadn’t turned up at the pre-training camp skates yet don’t have to wonder any longer as he’s been spotted in Las Vegas as the Colorado Avalanche representative at the NHL media tour. Some fun content will surely follow.
  • If you haven’t heard, the Avalanche made their annual September 12th late offseason signing getting forward Tomas Tatar under contract at $1.5M for the upcoming season. He has already been on the ice with his new teammates, too.

  • Former Avalanche defenseman Nick Holden has retired and joined the Vegas Golden Knights’ player development staff. It’s been quite a career for him after breaking out as a NHL regular a decade ago and retires with 654 NHL games played.

