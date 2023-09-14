Sights and Sounds: Avalanche Rookie Camp

The middle of September creates a stir around the return of hockey like no other. This became apparent even more so with the start of the rookie camp for the Colorado Avalanche heading into the rookie tournament this weekend hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The rookie tournament roster is out. Jean-Luc Foudy has been rehabbing and is not featured on it. pic.twitter.com/OZg1rm86qX — Meghan Angley (@megangley) September 8, 2023

While we saw the first sighting of Maros Jedlicka, a seventh-round pick from this year’s NHL Draft in an Avs uniform, there was some unfortunate news surrounding a couple of others. Jean-Luc Foudy is still working on his own in a non-contact jersey and will not participate in the Rookie Tournament. The same goes for first-round pick Calum Ritchie, whose debut in an Avalanche sweater will have to wait as he continues to rehab from his injury. He did not skate Thursday with the other rookies at camp.

Good morning from Family Sports Center! Jean-Luc Foudy continues to work alone in a non-contact jersey. I can also confirm Bowen Byram is back in town from his NHL Media Tour in Vegas #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/V3bzdoOTJf — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) September 14, 2023

Maros Jedlicka (white) makes his first appearance in an Avs uniform after being drafted into the 7th round this year #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/k7wS8zVPUN — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) September 14, 2023

According to Brian Willsie, Cal Ritchie is on track and will be with the Avs rookies in Vegas for rehab. He won’t play. — Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, regular NHL players continued to roll into town in preparation for the start of training camp a week from today. This included the Avalanche’s media representative for media day in Las Vegas Bowen Byram, and another certain star Canadian defender.

The Colorado Avalanche’s media representative back on the ice, Bowen Byram! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/zblwrlAUOM — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) September 14, 2023

Cale Makar has returned to Denver! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/R1J7A5vcEv — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) September 14, 2023

While the NHL regulars will continue to participate in skates for the next week, the rookies will fly to Las Vegas to play in three games against the aforementioned Knights, Arizona Coyotes, and Anaheim Ducks. No broadcast coverage can currently be found, but keep an eye out on the teams' respective sites in case any coverage does appear.

We are well and truly almost there Avs faithful. Just a little bit longer until we get to hear more sweet sounds like this.