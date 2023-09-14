 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sights and Sounds: Avalanche Rookie Camp

Hockey is well and truly almost back!

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
ROOKIE CAMP Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The middle of September creates a stir around the return of hockey like no other. This became apparent even more so with the start of the rookie camp for the Colorado Avalanche heading into the rookie tournament this weekend hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights.

While we saw the first sighting of Maros Jedlicka, a seventh-round pick from this year’s NHL Draft in an Avs uniform, there was some unfortunate news surrounding a couple of others. Jean-Luc Foudy is still working on his own in a non-contact jersey and will not participate in the Rookie Tournament. The same goes for first-round pick Calum Ritchie, whose debut in an Avalanche sweater will have to wait as he continues to rehab from his injury. He did not skate Thursday with the other rookies at camp.

Meanwhile, regular NHL players continued to roll into town in preparation for the start of training camp a week from today. This included the Avalanche’s media representative for media day in Las Vegas Bowen Byram, and another certain star Canadian defender.

While the NHL regulars will continue to participate in skates for the next week, the rookies will fly to Las Vegas to play in three games against the aforementioned Knights, Arizona Coyotes, and Anaheim Ducks. No broadcast coverage can currently be found, but keep an eye out on the teams' respective sites in case any coverage does appear.

We are well and truly almost there Avs faithful. Just a little bit longer until we get to hear more sweet sounds like this.

Loading comments...