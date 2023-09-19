Avalanche sweep rookie tournament

The second game of the tournament between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks saw an increase in scoring and it came in bunches. Despite giving up the game’s first goal the Avalanche rookies prevailed for a 5-3 final score. Ivan Ivan was a factor again scoring shorthanded and also added an empty net goal. The other notable score was defenseman Jeremy Hanzel took advantage of lax defense and scored on a breakaway.
Ivan Ivan with the Goal Goal.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/l80hsNWzSu— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 17, 2023
Look at the silky hands on Hanzel!— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 17, 2023
COL: 4
ANA: 3#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/cuWzAdPGpQ
For the third and final contest, the Avalanche rookies were matched against the Vegas Golden Knight prospects in a battle of the two most recent Stanley Cup champions. The game was the most physical and spirited of the three. This game it was Oskar Olausson’s time to shine as he scored a goal and an assist in the 4-3 overtime win. He was targeted all day by Vegas but fought through it and even dished some physicality back. Ivan Ivan appeared on the scoresheet again primarily assisting on Sage Weinstein’s game-winner.
Saige Weinstein called game #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/R6PjVd5WmU— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 19, 2023
Notes
- The Avalanche going 3-0-0 and sweeping their opponents has to mean they won the tournament, right? Not bad for only having one former first-round pick on their team but they also had older reinforcements, too.
- Speaking of older players, Jason Polin was injured in the second game and didn’t play in the third contest. Ondrej Pavel traveled but didn’t play in either game. Something to monitor as main training camp begins this week.
- Each Avalanche prospect had at least a good moment or two appearing on the scoresheet and showing why they have NHL potential. Jeremy Hanzel made a good case for earning a pro contract with a three-assist outing today but will he receive one?
- The biggest surprise was probably Ivan Ivan who factored in offensively in each game at critical junctures so much that the team may not have won any games without his contribution. As a young player out of the QMJHL with just an AHL contract at the moment it will be interesting to see if he’s piqued the interest of the Avalanche.
