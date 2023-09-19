Avalanche sweep rookie tournament

The second game of the tournament between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks saw an increase in scoring and it came in bunches. Despite giving up the game’s first goal the Avalanche rookies prevailed for a 5-3 final score. Ivan Ivan was a factor again scoring shorthanded and also added an empty net goal. The other notable score was defenseman Jeremy Hanzel took advantage of lax defense and scored on a breakaway.

Look at the silky hands on Hanzel!



COL: 4

ANA: 3#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/cuWzAdPGpQ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 17, 2023

For the third and final contest, the Avalanche rookies were matched against the Vegas Golden Knight prospects in a battle of the two most recent Stanley Cup champions. The game was the most physical and spirited of the three. This game it was Oskar Olausson’s time to shine as he scored a goal and an assist in the 4-3 overtime win. He was targeted all day by Vegas but fought through it and even dished some physicality back. Ivan Ivan appeared on the scoresheet again primarily assisting on Sage Weinstein’s game-winner.

Notes