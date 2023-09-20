Morning Flurries: Undefeated!

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche rookies will want to remember their weekend in Las Vegas, and what will happen in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas, as they were undefeated in their efforts against the rookies of the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights (Mile High Hockey).
- Tomorrow marks the start of training camp. It will also mark the first time the media will be able to hear from Valeri Nichushkin after the incident during the playoffs in Seattle. Here’s why we most likely not hear anything new about it from his own mouth (Puck Yeti).
- You may notice the new name in the link above - there is a new Colorado Avalanche site to follow! (Puck Yeti)
Down Below
- The NHL is preparing for a first - hockey games down under in Australia. Preparations have begun for the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes in their preseason matchups on Saturday and Sunday (NHL.com).
Captain Minister of Sport— LA Kings (@LAKings) September 18, 2023
Kopi gifted a special Kings jersey to Steve Dimopoulos, the Minister of Sport in Victoria, Australia pic.twitter.com/WQJFLt9h3I
- The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some moves surrounding media personalities covering the team.
The Penguins have named Steve Mears play-by-play broadcaster of the Penguins Radio Network.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023
Mears joins long-time color analyst Phil Bourque in the broadcast booth, while Paul Steigerwald will continue his duties as pre and post-game host.
Details: https://t.co/P65RmsaA9n pic.twitter.com/juUtxogF3E
SportsNet Pittsburgh has announced three hires for their on-air talent team for Penguins telecasts.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 19, 2023
Josh Getzoff (@JG_PxP) will serve as play-by-play announcer, Hailey Hunter (@TheHaileyHunter) as rinkside reporter, and Dan Potash as studio host.
- More details continue to emerge surrounding the chaos of Mike Babcock and the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they aren’t pretty (The Beaverton).
President John Davidson to those who were critical of Mike Babcock's hiring as @BlueJacketsNHL from the moment his name was floated:— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 18, 2023
"Maybe they were right."
