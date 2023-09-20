 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Undefeated!

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The Colorado Avalanche rookies will want to remember their weekend in Las Vegas, and what will happen in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas, as they were undefeated in their efforts against the rookies of the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights (Mile High Hockey).
  • Tomorrow marks the start of training camp. It will also mark the first time the media will be able to hear from Valeri Nichushkin after the incident during the playoffs in Seattle. Here’s why we most likely not hear anything new about it from his own mouth (Puck Yeti).
  • You may notice the new name in the link above - there is a new Colorado Avalanche site to follow! (Puck Yeti)

Down Below

  • The NHL is preparing for a first - hockey games down under in Australia. Preparations have begun for the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes in their preseason matchups on Saturday and Sunday (NHL.com).
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some moves surrounding media personalities covering the team.
  • More details continue to emerge surrounding the chaos of Mike Babcock and the Columbus Blue Jackets, and they aren’t pretty (The Beaverton).

