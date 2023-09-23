Morning Flurries: MacKinnon jersey retirement

It’s been a momentous couple of days for Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon as he was invited back to his hometown to have his #22 jersey retired by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon was in attendance as the Avalanche allowed him to skip a couple days of practice to be present for the occasion.

Nathan MacKinnon meets the media ahead of tonight’s ceremony. #ThankYou22 pic.twitter.com/Q162k07pUQ — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 22, 2023

Though he only played two seasons from 2011 to 2013 in Halifax the impact MacKinnon made secured his legacy as one of the greatest to play for the franchise. With 63 goals and 153 points to his junior resume MacKinnon catapulted the team to a QMJHL championship and eventually a Memorial Cup win. Then, he walked straight to the NHL as the first overall pick by the Avalanche in 2013.

Watch the tribute video for Nathan MacKinnon played during his Mooseheads jersey retirement ceremony.



https://t.co/oRyLtqBMgk | #ThankYou22 pic.twitter.com/FM2H876rC1 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 23, 2023

Many former teammates and coaches shared their well-wishes in this other video with a couple fun surprises.

The fans in Halifax clearly remember Nate fondly as they showed up for the ceremony and cheered in celebration along with his family. What a night to remember!

Today MacKinnon will fly back to Denver and join the Avalanche once again in preparation for the upcoming season.