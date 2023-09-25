Morning Flurries: Preseason underway

All Avalanche
- The preseason games got underway Sunday afternoon with a matchup between division rivals Minnesota Wild. Unfortunately, the Avs ended up on the wrong side of history with a lack of discipline and missed chances. (Colorado Hockey Now)
- What options remain in net across the league if the Colorado Avalanche and Jared Bednar decide to not roll with one of Justus Annunen or Arvid Holm? (Puck Yeti)
- Lots of new players and new chances call for points to prove up and down the roster. Who makes the list? (The Denver Post)
- One of the guys looking to make the Opening Night roster is Riley Tufte. Just how good are his chances? (Puck Yeti)
Down Below
- Trouble may be brewing in the Big Apple, with New York Rangers forward Mika Zibenajad leaving their training camp with an injury, leaving him day-to-day.
Laviolette says Zibanejad has an upper-body injury, day-to-day #NYR— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 24, 2023
- The final game of the NHL Global Series in Melbourne ended with success, with the Los Angeles Kings finding victory and splitting the series with the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet).
- The Anaheim Ducks announced the passing of former player Nic Kerdiles who died in a tragic motorcycle accident over the weekend. We keep his family, the Ducks, and everyone involved in the situation in our thoughts here at Mile High Hockey.
We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LMcJ47cKkt— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 23, 2023
