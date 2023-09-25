 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Preseason underway

Back in the heat of competition, it’s time to see who stands out.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
Colorado Avalanche Training Camp Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • The preseason games got underway Sunday afternoon with a matchup between division rivals Minnesota Wild. Unfortunately, the Avs ended up on the wrong side of history with a lack of discipline and missed chances. (Colorado Hockey Now)
  • What options remain in net across the league if the Colorado Avalanche and Jared Bednar decide to not roll with one of Justus Annunen or Arvid Holm? (Puck Yeti)
  • Lots of new players and new chances call for points to prove up and down the roster. Who makes the list? (The Denver Post)
  • One of the guys looking to make the Opening Night roster is Riley Tufte. Just how good are his chances? (Puck Yeti)

Down Below

  • Trouble may be brewing in the Big Apple, with New York Rangers forward Mika Zibenajad leaving their training camp with an injury, leaving him day-to-day.
  • The final game of the NHL Global Series in Melbourne ended with success, with the Los Angeles Kings finding victory and splitting the series with the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet).
  • The Anaheim Ducks announced the passing of former player Nic Kerdiles who died in a tragic motorcycle accident over the weekend. We keep his family, the Ducks, and everyone involved in the situation in our thoughts here at Mile High Hockey.

