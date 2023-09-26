Following a preseason win Avalanche make first cuts

In the second game of preseason action for the Colorado Avalanche earned their first win of the 2023-24 season in a 3-2 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights. With a lineup a mix of NHL veterans and minor league players the team played in a surprisingly cohesive manner for a mostly enjoyable game.

Ryan Johansen got Colorado on the board on a power play look from Jonathan Drouin, which gives a preview of how the new players will fit in on the man advantage. The other two goals were from Oskar Olausson who took a nice chip pass from Ben Meyers to the house and then Kurtis MacDermid in his new role at forward was able to make the puck go in at the net front. In goal Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen split the game with each netminder giving up one goal a piece.

After a section of exhibition contests is a good time to anticipate a cut to the training camp roster and the Avalanche did in fact just reassign seven from the group.

Six players will be reporting to Colorado Eagles AHL Training Camp:

D.J. Busdeker

Gianni Fairbrother

Kyle Mayhew

Cedric Pare

Ryan Sandelin

Dalton Smith



In addition, Ivan Zhigalov will report to the Tri-City Storm of the USHL. pic.twitter.com/cz8LP8qQvG — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 26, 2023

This first cut is a modest one sending mostly AHL contracted players to the Colorado Eagles for their training camp. The lone NHL contracted player on this list defenseman Gianni Fairbrother had a solid showing in the preseason game against Vegas but after missing nearly two full years of hockey it is probably best he begins preparations with the Eagles. Goaltender Ivan Zhigalov also gets sent back to Tri-City in the USHL with their season already underway.

Next game up on the Avalanche schedule is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 28th at the home of the Minnesota Wild. Another lineup light on NHL players is expected for that contest with the prospects who weren’t in this cut getting another look to conclude the first week of preseason action.