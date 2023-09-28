Avalanche cut three prior to game in Minnesota

It was a quick practice in Denver prior to tonight’s game group packing up and heading to Minnesota to face the Wild tonight for preseason game number three. The expected lineup is definitely the “B Squad” as only Jack Johnson is the only sure NHL regular on the list. It will be a good test to see those fighting for a roster spot all against each other including Frederik Oloffson, Ben Meyers, Joel Kiviranta, Riley Tufte and Peter Holland. There is no expected broadcast or stream, however, and is likely a radio only affair.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s #mnwild game against Colorado at 7:00 p.m. on @KFAN1003 pic.twitter.com/W9GxSBXqVb — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) September 28, 2023

Before heading out the Avalanche decided to trim the roster by three as the players were not needed on the roster for this evening. Another cut is expected over the weekend prior to the final home preseason game in Denver on Sunday.

Saige Weinstein and Jeremy Hanzel will report to their respective major junior teams.



In addition, Callahan Burke was placed on waivers. pic.twitter.com/PEO3ORStyH — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 28, 2023

After getting into a couple NHL games last season there weren’t expectations to see Cal Burke cut this early and sent to clear waivers but the Colorado Eagles will need players to begin their training camp next week. It’s also a decent strategy to try and pass a few guys through waivers early just in case a team wants to poach their next Jayson Megna.

It wasn’t entirely unforeseen that Jeremy Hanzel would be sent back to junior to play one more season in the WHL but after showing he could hold up at the professional level there was still hope this wouldn’t be the decision. Getting started too early and lost in the AHL isn’t an ideal situation either so the best hope now is that there’s a plan and Entry Level Contract for Hanzel following this season. The defenseman was a late bloomer, much like his archetype Devon Toews, and hasn’t played four seasons in the WHL yet, which is another reason why the move is ok for now but Hanzel certainly held up his end of the bargain in this camp.

Saige Weinstein was a bit of a surprise the he hung around this long as another player just sent back to junior and was in camp just on a tryout agreement. He got in a preseason game and showed well for his age. The Avalanche don’t typically revisit previous invitees so the best hope for Weinstein is that he put enough on tape to get a look for another team.