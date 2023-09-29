5 cut after preseason game in Minnesota

There was a game in Minnesota Thursday evening despite no broadcast from either team. Maybe it’s for the best there was little visual evidence of the Colorado Avalanche “B Squad” falling 4-2 to the Wild and getting outshot 35-27, which was even more lopsided through the first two periods. After Kirill Kaprizov scored in the first shift of the game it was Matt Stienburg who got the Avalanche on the board in the first period. Riley Tufte also scored late with the extra attacker. In between not much happened other than Keaton Middleton fighting his old Colorado Eagles teammate Kale Kessy.

Then in the morning there was another modest cut as the Avalanche continue to inch along towards opening night on October 11th. Despite the fireworks Middleton was sent to waivers along with Spencer Smallman. The latter joins another group of forwards Henry Bowlby, Tanner Kero and Matt Stienburg to report to Colorado Eagles camp as well. It is a mild surprise that after scoring a goal Stienburg didn’t get to hang around a little while longer but as a first year pro the staff probably hadn’t made plans for that.

We have made the following transactions:



Henry Bowlby, Tanner Kero, and Matthew Stienburg will report to AHL camp with the Colorado Eagles.



Also, Keaton Middleton and Spencer Smallman were placed on waivers. pic.twitter.com/gJZqvmYwq1 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 29, 2023

After presumably a well-earned day off on Saturday the squad will be back at it for their final preseason game at Ball Arena against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, October 1st at 5 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcast on Altitude and the NHL Network for those outside the local viewing area.