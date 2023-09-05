Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25 Recap

Over five weeks of counting down the Colorado Avalanche affiliated top 25 players under 25 years of age has now concluded with rookie camp just over a week away. Thank you for following along with us as we have profiled each player linked below. Our top player Cale Makar is set to graduate from this list with an October birthday and then it will be Bowen Byram’s group to headline. Hopefully there will be a few risers behind him making a ten-spot jump like Nikolai Kovalenko did.

How do you think this year’s ranking turned out? Any riser or faller predictions for next year’s edition? How would you rank them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

2023 Top 25 Under 25

#1 Cale Makar

#2 Bowen Byram

#3 Calum Ritchie

#4 Mikhail Gulyayev

#5 Nikolai Kovalenko

#6 Sean Behrens

#7 Jean-Luc Foudy

#8 Oskar Olausson

#9 Justus Annunen

#10 Ben Meyers

#11 Sam Malinksi

#12 Jason Polin

#13 Ondrej Pavel

#14 Alex Beaucage

#15 Sampo Ranta

#16 Taylor Makar

#17 Jeremy Hanzel

#18 Trent Miner

#19 Colby Ambrosio

#20 Gianni Fairbrother

#21 Matt Stienburg

#22 Chris Romaine

#23 Maros Jedlicka

#24 Andrei Buyalsky

#25: Nikita Ishimnikov