Morning Flurries: Jedlicka scores hat trick in Slovakia

It’s September, do you know where your prospects are? As hockey begins to start up around the globe those in Europeans leagues are significantly further along in their season preparation including some of those with ties to the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Don't forget the latest Colorado seventh round pick forward Maros Jedlicka who is currently in preseason with Zvolen in Slovakia. He’s clearly ready for season as he scored a hat trick in an exhibition game. This tweet goes on further to say he will be attending Avalanche camp and will see where he goes from there. Previously he had said he’s ready to move on from the Slovak league and would like to play in the AHL. Will the Avalanche give Jedlicka a contract offer?

Maroš Jedlička dnes strelil hetrik a pridal asistenciu pri výhre Zvolena nad Znojmom 6:0. Góly vo videu.



Posledné info, čo mám, hovorí, že by mal ísť na kemp #GoAvsGo a potom sa uvidí, kde nakoniec strávi sezónu.



: HKM Zvolen/FB pic.twitter.com/TxLKMZesQu — Matej Deraj (@MatoDeraj) September 5, 2023

Also already back in action is Nikolai Kovalenko who has already started regular season play in the KHL with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. His season started off with a bang as Kovalenko scored a goal and assist to go along with seven hits. If he keeps that level of play up there’s no telling where the ceiling is for his game in the NHL.

