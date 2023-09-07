Concern surrounds the status of Josh Manson

Are injuries already going to determine the Colorado Avalanche’s season for the second year in a row?

It may not be the entire theme, but it could be for at least one man. Josh Manson returned to town along with several other team members to prepare for training camp in a few weeks.

But, Manson returned with more questions than answers. In the two days he has been at the Family Sports Center, he skated individually to start, complaining about something in his hip. Luckily, he did join the main group after some time and adjustments to his gear.

Manson was skating on his own, talking to 4 people who are tracking him with a device, including a trainer. Mentioned something is uncomfortable on his hip, so they seemed to adjust something he’s wearing under his pads and he said it felt good. Has since joined rest of group. pic.twitter.com/83fJy4Yus8 — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) September 5, 2023

However, yesterday called for more concern as he didn’t even partake in any on-ice action. Therefore, some jumped to the conclusion his hip or whatever is bugging him in his lower body has carried over from last season and will affect him once again this season. But, it very easily could’ve been an off-ice work day rather than skating.

Josh Manson did not skate today. Everyone else who skated yesterday was on the ice again. — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) September 6, 2023

Manson’s first year in a new four-year deal was a letdown. The 31-year-old only played 27 games, recording two goals, eight assists, and conceded 42 penalty minutes. Of course, this was mostly due to being out of the lineup dealing with injury. Hence, whenever he did return to play, he was never fully comfortable and struggled in defense.

If Manson comes into camp looking uncomfortable, lacking in defense, and fights injury, it could put the Avs on the back foot at the start of the season. He will certainly be one to watch as these voluntary workouts continue leading up to training camp starting September 21.