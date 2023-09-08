Rookie Camp roster revealed

One week prior to taking the ice as the Colorado Avalanche in the rookie tournament the team released the roster of those who will be in attendance. The plan is to hold a brief practice on Thursday, September 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Family Sports before traveling to Las Vegas for the tournament.

Our Rookie Tournament roster is set!



Vegas #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xPNpqqLgxz — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 8, 2023

Nothing much of a surprise on the rookie roster as it is comprised of new prospects, the freshly signed college free agents and invitees. Oskar Olausson is the only one on the list who has completed a full season in the AHL. Therefore the absence of the likes of Justus Annunen and Jean-Luc Foudy could be due to experience.

Ivan Zhigalov is likely looking for a job in the ECHL after returning from Belarus. Maros Jedlicka is also playing for a contract but hoping for the AHL. We’ll see where these two fellows end up after camp.

The tournament schedule kicks off the next day on Friday, September 15th when the Avalanche rookies will play the first of three contests. Typically the games are streamed by the host and details will be known much closer to game time.