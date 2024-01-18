Recap: Avalanche upended by Bruins 5-2

As the road trip continues it was a rematch with the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche hoped they could get the season series sweep. It is very difficult to beat the same team twice in less than two weeks and that truism held up as the Avalanche fell 5-2 in Boston.

The Game

It wasn’t the start the Avalanche wanted as 44 seconds into the game both Devon Toews and Cale Makar tuned the puck over and gave David Pastrnak a wide open look in front of Alexandar Georgiev. The Bruins added to their lead at 4:58 former Bruins third round pick Jakub Lauko added to the lead as he was left wide open on the backdoor.

The Avalanche got one back from the apparently well-rested Miles Wood who right after the power play expired picked up his own rebound at 7:32 to put the visitors on the board. But the Bruins weren’t done in the period as they got their third goal from Jake DeBrusk at 14:52. Jared Bednar challenged for offside but it was determined that Pavel Zacha had control of the puck as he brought it in the offensive zone behind him on the zone entry. Thus, the first period ended 3-1 in favor of Boston.

In the second period the Avalanche started chipping away with puck possession and momentum their way. Finally they got rewarded with a greasy goal from MacKinnon at 16:20 as he poked a puck that Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman didn’t have completely frozen. The second period ended with the Avalanche back in the game with Boston up 3-2.

As much as the Avalanche had control of the second period outshooting the Bruins 18-8, the opposite happened in the third period as they could only muster four shots. Boston completely clamped down the game and wouldn’t allow their opposition to get much generated at all. A late third period penalty kill gave Boston their fourth goal as Pastrnak got his second tally of the evening at 17:24. The Avalanche went extra attacker after that score but it was a futile attempt and then gave Pastrnak a hat trick into the open net with 21 seconds left to arrive at the 5-2 Boston final score.

Takeaways

While the team mustered up some energy in the second period it was a sleepy effort overall and the three goals given up in the first period was too much to overcome. It’s the same story of needing one more save but also better defensive play in front of the goaltender as both parts of the equation are to blame.

Also a concern is this team just isn’t as strong on the road for whatever reason and are more of an average team with a 11-9-3 record. And that points to the inconsistent play of the team despite a strong overall 29-14-3 record thus far.

A comeback can’t be executed every night and it’s nice when depth shows up like a miracle but it’s too infrequent. The top players all looked tired playing their third game in four nights and fourth in six nights. A much lighter schedule and the Bye Week/All-Star break will do some good to get this team back on track.

Upcoming

One final game on the road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers and this one is early at 11 a.m. MT on Saturday, January 20th.